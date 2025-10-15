West Ham interested in signing Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee in January

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has taken over the squad in a tumultuous situation from Graham Potter, but after a dismal start to the campaign, he needs to get results soon to ensure his side is not dragged into a relegation battle.

In order to overturn their poor run of winless matches, the board is prepared to spend money in January and as per Football Insider, the Hammers are eyeing a transfer for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

He has started only one game in the Premier League this season, and having fallen behind Benjamin Sesko in Ruben Amorim’s pecking order, it is believed that both, the club and the player, are ready to part company when the winter transfer window opens.

With that in mind, West Ham are hoping to keep him in the Premier League, a proposition that the striker is willing to entertain, although he has also earned interest from AS Roma, and having thrived in Serie A before, he may be inclined towards returning.

Zirkzee not ideal for West Ham

Joshua Zirkzee’s valuation on Transfermarkt is approximately £26 million, and it is likely that Manchester United look for a similar amount of money from his sale in the winter in order to cut as much of their loss as possible on their initial investment.

That said, West Ham also need to be frugal with their spending having already spent heavily on underperforming players in the recent past, and given Zirkzee’s record in the Premier League, he is far from an ideal target for them.

Nuno Espirito Santo requires a player who can guarantee him goals considering the gravity of West Ham’s poor form, and a player who scored only seven times in 49 appearances in all competitions last season does not fit the bill.

It remains to be seen if the club has any alternative targets in mind, whereas the calibre of the player they could sign will also largely depend on their budget as well as whether they are open to loaning somebody in for a short duration.