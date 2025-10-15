Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic in January

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is expected to continue his squad rebuild into the winter transfer window, and having made a number of offensive additions in the summer, he could look to revamp his midfield department next.

With James Maddison injured and generally displaying a concerning fitness record, Yves Bissouma expected to leave as a free agent next summer and Pape Mata Sarr set for AFCON duty in January, Spurs do require some more depth in the engine room.

Caught Offside has reported that they are now plotting a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic – who has a £22 million release clause in his contract with the La Liga outfit.

Sucic a great addition but January move improbable

Luke Sucic would be a terrific addition to the Tottenham Hotspur midfield. The Croatian international boasts superb passing, the ability to control the tempo of the game from a deeper position and physical strength to win the ball back as well.

If Tottenham are prepared to pay his release clause, there is little that Real Sociedad can do to block his exit, however, given how vital he is for the team and his reputation among the fans, Sucic is unlikely to consider leaving midway through the season.

Real Sociedad are currently 19th in La Liga, and have a mountain to climb to get anywhere close to a European finish come the end of the season, so Sucic’s form and presence in their midfield will be vital, and a scenario the player will also account for.

Moreover, the summer would be a better time for him to consider all his options as Manchester United also could reignite their interest 23-year-old with Ruben Amorim also meaning to sign a deep-lying midfielder sooner rather than later.

As far as Spurs are concerned, it is likely that they have to look for alternatives in the transfer market or take a gamble by trusting some of their academy graduates in the first team during the busy run of fixtures over the winter.