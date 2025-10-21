Tottenham keeping tabs on Porto centre-forward Samu Aghehowa over summer move

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign FC Porto centre-forward Samu Aghehowa, according to TBR Football.

Tottenham spent heavily to strengthen their frontline in the summer. Yet, the North London side still lack a consistent goal threat and are now weighing up another move for a recognised number nine, with Aghehowa now being eyed.

Aghehowa’s career has surged rapidly since his switch from Atletico Madrid to FC Porto last year. The 21-year-old had already impressed during his loan stint at Deportivo Alaves in the 2023/24 campaign and later added an Olympic gold medal with Spain at the 2024 Paris Games to his growing list of achievements.

Now firmly established as one of Europe’s most lethal young attackers, the Spaniard has delivered remarkable numbers for Porto — scoring 35 goals and providing 3 assists in just 54 appearances across all competitions, including 8 this season.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham have been keeping close tabs on Aghehowa’s progress at the Estadio do Dragao ahead of a potential summer move.

The report adds that newly reinstated sporting director Fabio Paratici is a keen admirer of the three-cap Spain international and has added him to a list of potential centre-forward reinforcements to Thomas Frank’s squad.

Aghehowa to Tottenham

The 21-year-old is contracted to Porto until 2029, so the club are expected to demand a sizeable fee, with the report claiming that the 6ft 3in forward has an £87m release clause in his contract with the 30-time Portuguese champions – although a reduced fee could be agreed due to the club’s financial constraints.

Tottenham are in search of a proven, prolific striker capable of elevating their attacking threat. Despite investing heavily to bring in Dominic Solanke in 2024, the ex-Bournemouth forward is yet to reproduce the goalscoring form he showcased at the Vitality Stadium.

Injuries have hampered his progress, with his last appearance coming in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City in August. What was initially thought to be a short-term absence turned into a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he required surgery.

On the other hand, Randal Kolo Muani is still working his way back to full sharpness, while Richarlison’s recurring fitness issues — coupled with ongoing transfer speculation — have further limited Tottenham’s attacking options.

Aghehowa would be a shrewd acquisition for Thomas Frank, offering both depth in attack and the dependable, clinical striker Spurs have been missing since Harry Kane’s departure in 2023.