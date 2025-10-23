West Ham interested in signing Real Madrid forwards Endrick and Gonzalo Garcia in January

West Ham United are 19th in the Premier League with only one win to their name so far this season, and Nuno Espirito Santo has to deliver results soon if the Hammers are to survive relegation come the end of the campaign.

Goals have visibly dried up for the Londoners, who have scored only six times in the league, and a striker’s acquisition is the need of hour with neither Callum Wilson nor Niclas Fullkrug delivering for the team in the final third.

According to TBR Football, West Ham are prepared to look for cost-effective prospective signings in the winter, and have shortlisted Real Madrid forwards Endrick and Gonzalo Garcia, who they may sign on loan, as they look to revamp their offence.

Both players have struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu owing to competition from the likes of Arda Guler, Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, so they may be allowed to leave in order to play more often.

Endrick the likelier to join West Ham

With the international breaks set to end in November and Real Madrid effectively set to play a game every three days thereafter, they would not want to significantly trim their squad depth and consequently, they are unlikely to let both players leave together.

Xabi Alonso has shown a decent level of trust in Gonzalo Garcia, who was also the top scorer in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, so he might be the one retained for the second half of the season, thereby opening the door for Endrick’s departure.

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Endrick is expected to leave Madrid in January to pursue regular minutes, and as such, he is likely to be a better signing for West Ham than Gonzalo Garcia anyways given the Premier League’s nature.

Endrick is one of the strongest young strikers around Europe, able to hold off defenders in the box, and has a powerful finish too. His aerial prowess is a weak point, but he makes up for it by intelligently moving into open spaces closer to goal.

It will be interesting to see if Endrick and Real Madrid are both in agreement about a loan spell in the Premier League, or whether the two parties prefer that the Brazilian remains in La Liga to continue his development in a more familiar setting.