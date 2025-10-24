West Ham plot ambitious swoop to sign Mateo Kovacic

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Manchester City star Mateo Kovacic, as per Caught Offside.

After being impressed by the 31-year-old’s displays at Inter Milan, Real Madrid decided to purchase him back in 2015. Although the midfielder enjoyed a successful time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, he struggled to find regular game time.

So, he decided to move to Chelsea to play regularly and develop his career. The Croatian also enjoyed success at Stamford Bridge, winning the Europa League, Champions League, and a few other major cup competitions.

Kovacic joined the Citizens a couple of years ago, lifting a Premier League title. However, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent months; as a result, he hasn’t started a game thus far this season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that although Kovacic’s existing deal is set to expire in 2027, Man City haven’t opened any talks with the player to extend his deal and are open to letting him leave.

West Ham have registered their interest in him and could make a concrete approach to lure him to the London Stadium in January or next summer.

Kovacic to West Ham

The Hammers aren’t the only club interested in him, as Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop. However, AC Milan are currently leading the race, with Kovacic open to moving to San Siro to play alongside his compatriot Luka Modric.

Therefore, West Ham will have to put their best efforts to persuade the Man City star, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, to join.

Following David Moyes’ departure, the East London club displayed inconsistent performances last term. Still, they managed to end the season in 14th position ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, they have deteriorated even more this season, languishing in the relegation zone. The situation hasn’t improved at all despite appointing Nuno Espirito Santo as the new manager after letting Graham Potter leave.

Kovacic would be able to help West Ham survive relegation this season should he join in the upcoming winter window. However, if they endure relegation, it would be hard for the East London club to lure him to the London Stadium next summer.