West Ham in ‘negotiations’ to sign Real Madrid’s García

West Ham United have reportedly opened ‘negotiations’ with Real Madrid over a deal to sign Gonzalo García, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Los Blancos’ La Fabrica academy, the 21-year-old made his first team debut under former manager Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year.

Xabi Alonso used him regularly in the Club World Cup this summer, and he showcased his goal-scoring prowess in this tournament, netting four goals and registering a solitary assist in six appearances.

However, the youngster has found it difficult to play regularly thus far this season, starting only once in the Champions League and La Liga combined.

With Kylian Mbappe, the striker, it would always be difficult for young forwards to play regularly at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. So, alongside Garcia, Endrick has also found himself on the periphery this season.

Speculation surrounding García’s future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter window, and Fichajes state that West Ham have registered their interest in signing him to bolster the frontline. The Hammers have struggled with goal-scoring problems this season, languishing in the relegation zone.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have already opened ‘negotiations’ with the Spanish giant to seal the deal in January and are ready to submit a formal proposal soon.

However, purchasing the Spaniard won’t be straightforward for the East London club, as Aston Villa and Fulham are also keen on him. Unai Emery’s side want the forward to support Ollie Watkins and are willing to launch an offer worth around £17m.

The report claim that although the player has struggled to play regularly this season, Real Madrid believe in his potential and don’t want to let him leave permanently.

Ideally, they want to let him leave on loan in January. Otherwise, they might accept a permanent sale with full control over his future, like they did with Como regarding Nico Paz.

Garcia, valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt, is a talented player and showcased his qualities during the youth stage. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham with a view to the long-term future.

However, he is likely to take time to settle into the Premier League if he were to move to the London Stadium in January. Considering the Hammers’ current situation, they can’t afford to give time to new signings and need readymade players to help them survive relegation this season.