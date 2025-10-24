West Ham showing ‘genuine’ interest in Joshua Zirkzee

West Ham United are reportedly showing a ‘genuine’ interest in signing Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Following Danny Ings and Michail Antonio’s departure as free agents, the Hammers were left with Niclas Fullkrug as the only striker option. So, they decided to reinforce this position by signing Callum Wilson for free this summer.

However, the East London club have struggled to score goals thus far this season. Fullkrug hasn’t been able to find the back of the net in the Premier League yet and is set to remain sidelined over the next few weeks due to an injury.

On the other hand, Wilson has netted only once this season, but he has found himself on the periphery under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, failing to play a minute thus far.

Now, on The United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that West Ham are prioritising reinforcing the frontline by purchasing a new striker in January and hold a ‘genuine’ interest in Zirkzee.

Santo’s side are planning to sign him on a loan deal but haven’t opened talks with the Red Devils yet. It is expected that things might escalate over the coming weeks.

Zirkzee to West Ham

The journalist claims that, having struggled to find regular game time at Old Trafford thus far this season, Zirkzee might be open to leaving on loan to play regularly and develop his career.

Jacobs said:

“West Ham’s interest[on Zirkzee] is genuine, and I can guarantee that West Ham United will add a striker in January, it’s their top priority… So a loan for Zirkzee would be something they would be very interested in. Talks haven’t yet started, but keep an eye on that one in the build-up to the January window opening.”

The 24-year-old moved to Old Trafford last year, having enjoyed a promising campaign with Bologna in Serie A. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate that form in the Premier League so far.

He has scored only three goals in the English top flight since the beginning of last season. So, there is a question mark whether he would be the right man for the Hammers to address their goal-scoring problems.

Zirkzee, standing at 6ft 4in tall, isn’t a traditional striker; rather, he likes to float and come deep to link up the play. He is a talented player and could reach the top with proper guidance.