Man Utd prioritising signing Real Madrid’s Camavinga

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils wasted huge money on transfers over the last decade; as a result, they have gone from being one of the Premier League’s title contenders to a struggling side.

However, things have seemingly started improving in this regard since INEOS’ takeover of the football side of the proceedings. They bought Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, and Joshua Zirkzee last year.

Although Zirkzee and Ugarte haven’t been able to find their feet in the Premier League yet, the other three have turned out to be successful acquisitions.

This summer, Man Utd bought Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Senne Lammens, and all four have made Ruben Amorim’s team better.

With the January window fast approaching, Man Utd have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad further to help Amorim take the club forward.

Camavinga to Man Utd

Now, Fichajes state that after reinforcing the frontline in the last transfer window, United are looking to bolster the engine room next year and have identified Camavinga as the ‘priority target’.

With the player still having four years left in his current contract, Los Blancos aren’t in any rush to cash-in on him. However, they are ready to sell him if they receive an offer of around £70m and United are prepared to match the figure.

Camavinga likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Additionally, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

He is quick across the ground, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 22-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. However, he has had fitness problems in recent years, and United need to be mindful of that before securing his service.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to purchase him next year.