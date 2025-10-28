Tottenham plan to launch swoop to sign Igor Thiago

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Brentford forward Igor Thiago, as per Caught Offside.

After letting Ivan Toney leave the club, the Bees decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing the Brazilian from Club Brugge ahead of last season.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to serve his club properly in his debut campaign due to injury problems, making only eight Premier League appearances with just one coming as a starter.

This season, Thiago has enjoyed a stellar start, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances across all competitions. Following Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa’s departure this summer, it was thought that the West London club might struggle this term.

However, they have been displaying promising performances courtesy of Thiago, sitting in mid-table, and have already won against Manchester United, Liverpool, and Aston Villa.

Now, Caught Offside claim that having been impressed by the South American’s recent displays, Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him.

Thiago to Tottenham

The Lilywhites are already preparing to submit a formal proposal, and their intentions are to buy him on an initial loan deal plus an option to seal the deal for around £30m. Additionally, they are willing to include add-ons to persuade the Bees to let him leave.

However, the report say that purchasing Thiago won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Newcastle United are currently leading the race and are ready to launch a formal proposal worth around £35m. Moreover, Aston Villa are interested in signing the Brentford star to support Ollie Watkins.

Thiago is a 6ft 3in tall player and is quick, additionally, he is strong, good in the air, efficient in hold up play, and works hard without possession.

Thiago has started showcasing his qualities in the Premier League in recent weeks, and if he continues to prove his worth throughout the season, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Thomas Frank’s side eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Gtech Community Stadium next year.

Meanwhile, following an impressive 3-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League, Tottenham will face off against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.