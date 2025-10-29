Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham eyeing switch for Marseille forward Mason Greenwood

Olympique Marseille frontman Mason Greenwood has been in brilliant form this season, and with eight goals as well as four assists in all competitions, his returns in the final third have caught the attention of clubs in the Premier League.

Caught Offside has reported that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are those particularly keen on bringing him back to England, with the Lilywhites particularly impressed by the player’s dynamism and unpredictability up top.

Atletico Madrid are also keen on signing the former Manchester United forward, who is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt and could welcome the chance of joining a bigger side having reignited his career in Ligue 1 over the last few months.

Greenwood likely to prefer England return

In spite of Atletico Madrid’s interest in signing Mason Greenwood, the Englishman is likely to favour a return to his homeland thanks to interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well as West Ham United.

Due to off-field issues a few years ago, his career at Manchester United was unexpectedly cut short but having found his feet once more, Greenwood might believe he has more to achieve in the Premier League itself.

West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur would both be bolstered by his transfer, but the North Londoners are likely to have a significant edge over their competitors as a result of playing in European competitions and doing much better in the league.

That said, it remains to be seen if the sides make an effort towards materialising their interest in the player, however, as his issues from a few years ago could see the fans vehemently oppose Greenwood’s transfer in spite of brilliant performances of late.