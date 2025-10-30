Tottenham Hotspur eyeing January transfer for Juventus forward Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur are actively expected to pursue a striker’s transfer next year with Dominic Solanke’s form a major cause for concern, and a new addition to the squad as early as in January has not been ruled out.

Italian source La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Tottenham are looking to sign Juventus forward Jonathan David, who could be sold by the Serie A giants just months after a free transfer from Lille after a barren start to life in Turin.

With only one goal and an assist in all competitions so far for Juventus, David’s form has seen him fall behind Dusan Vlahovic as well as Loic Openda in the pecking order, therefore forcing the Bianconeri to potentially cash-in on him.

David produced exceptional numbers in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last year, but the Serie A’s low blocks and generally defensive structure has not worked favourably for him, so a move to the Premier League might help him regain his feet.

Spurs cannot afford to take a risk once more

Jonathan David has shown massive potential earlier in his career and remains Canada’s number one striker as well, but off the back of a slow start at Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur cannot afford to risk another striker’s signing going against them.

Harry Kane has not been properly replaced by the Lilywhites yet, and with the likes of Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel and Richarlison all failing to fill into the Englishman’s boots, the squad needs a long-term and reliable option once and for all.

Spurs are unlikely to be able to sign Jonathan David for cheap either, as he is valued at £40 million on Transfermarkt and uventus will also look to recoup as much of the signing-on fee and salary that they have paid to the player so far.

It remains to be seen whether the possibility of a loan is on the cards for January, which might be a safer option for Tottenham as they would have six months to see how the player does in the Premier League before deciding over his permanent signing.