Tottenham ‘preparing’ to launch formal bid to sign Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘preparing’ to launch a formal proposal to sign West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the London Stadium from Hull City, the 28-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure, helping his side win the Conference League.

He made more than 20 goal contributions in the last two consecutive seasons in the Premier League, and although the East London club have endured a dire start this term, the Englishman has showcased his qualities.

In 10 appearances across all competitions, the West Ham star has scored three goals and registered two assists thus far this campaign.

Now, Fichajes state that after purchasing Mohammed Kudus from the Hammers this summer, Tottenham are planning to raid the East London club once again, with Bowen on their radar.

Bowen has a contract until 2030 with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, so they aren’t in any rush to sell him, and Spurs are ‘preparing’ to launch a formal proposal worth around £52m to seal the deal.

West Ham are currently languishing in the relegation zone, sitting four points behind safety. So, if they eventually fail to keep hold of their top-flight status, they might be forced to sell him next summer.

Bowen to Tottenham

The 28-year-old is a right-winger by trait but is also capable of providing cover in the centre-forward position if needed. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances, and also works hard without possession.

Tottenham currently have Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, Kudus, Brennan Johnson, Xavi Simons, and Dejan Kulusevski as options to deploy on the flanks. However, Kulusevski has been out injured since the start of the season.

Simons, on the other hand, is more comfortable in the creative midfield position. Johnson and Odobert have failed to showcase their best consistently, while Tel is still young and needs time to develop.

Therefore, Spurs could do with adding a new wide forward, and Bowen would be a shrewd acquisition should they eventually manage to secure his service next year.