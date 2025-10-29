Newcastle Goalie Nick Pope Hoping for a Spot on the National Team

The line-up of the England national football team constantly undergoes changes, just like any other professional sports team. There’s always talk about new players joining or current ones leaving for whatever reason. Recently, Nick Pope, who’s been playing as a goalkeeper for Newcastle United, said he still has a chance of being selected for the 2026 World Cup team.

What Nick Pope Has Said About Joining the National Team

Pope recently spoke at a pre-match press conference before a Newcastle match against Benfica, which Newcastle won 3-0. He said that playing for Newcastle was his priority and it was something he always wanted to do well. However, when the World Cup comes around, playing for the England national team is at the back of his mind.

He spoke to Thomas Tuchel shortly after he became the national team’s new manager on 1 January of this year. He’s also spoken to goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario. While nothing definite has come of the conversations, Pope believes that the communication he’s had with the two has been really good. He therefore feels that he’s in the frame and could have a chance of being called up for the national team.

Something that Pope isn’t keen on doing is making a direct pitch to Tuchel. He’d rather focus on being a great goalkeeper and letting his skills, abilities and experience do the talking for him. Tuchel is less than a year into his job and there’s a good chance he’ll work on the line-up for the 2026 World Cup so as to make his mark on the industry.

Pope’s Experience With World Cups

Pope has played in two World Cups before and would like the opportunity to play in a third. The first time he played in the World Cup tournament was back in 2018. He was then called up in 2022, but ended up being an unused substitute. He’s said that at his age, there aren’t going to be many more chances to play in a World Cup. If he does make it to another one, whether it’s in 2026 or even in 2030, it will be a special achievement.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to be jointly hosted by three nations: the US will be the main host, while Canada and Mexico will be co hosts. Matches will take place in 16 cities across the three countries, with 48 national teams (an increase from the previous number of 32) taking part. It will take place from 11 June to 19 July.

We won’t know for a while yet what the final line-up for the England national team will be. Whether Pope makes it onto the team remains to be seen. He seems to be optimistic and hopeful that he’ll end up with a place. If he doesn’t, he’s more than content remaining at Newcastle United.