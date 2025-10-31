Tottenham plan to launch swoop to sign Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Juventus forward Jonathan David, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar time at LOSC Lille over the last few years, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess in Ligue 1. He even guided Les Dogues to become French champions in the 2020/21 season, beating PSG in the race.

In 49 appearances across all competitions, the Canadian international scored 25 goals and registered 12 assists last term. So, after being impressed by him, the Bianconeri decided to sign him for free this summer.

Although he scored on his debut for the record Italian champions, he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net over the last two months. In 11 matches in all tournaments, the North American has made only two goal contributions thus far.

Now, Fichajes state that despite David’s struggles in Serie A, Tottenham still believe in his potential and are interested in signing him to reinforce the attacking department.

However, the Lilywhites aren’t the only club looking at David, as Bayern Munich are keen on purchasing him to support Harry Kane.

Having recently moved to Allianz Stadium, David, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, still has five years left in his current contract. So, Juventus are likely to demand a big fee to let him leave.

David to Tottenham

Tottenham decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by signing Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. However, he has joined on a loan deal and might return to his parent club at the end of this season.

Apart from the Frenchman, Spurs currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, and Mathys Tel as striker options. However, Solanke remains sidelined due to an injury problem, while Richarlison has displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season and has had fitness problems over the last few years.

Tel, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to prove that he is capable of playing regularly at the highest level. So, Spurs could do with purchasing a new striker next year.

However, David has been displaying below-average performances in Serie A, and it would be a risky move to lure him away from Allianz Stadium by investing big money.