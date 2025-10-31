Tottenham join race to sign Bayern centre-back Kim Min-jae

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 28-year-old has been with the Bavarians since 2023 after completing a move from Napoli and remains under contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2028.

The South Korean international, who is valued at £28m by Transfermarkt, featured 27 times in the Bundesliga and made 13 Champions League appearances for Bayern last season.

However, with Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano now established as Vincent Kompany’s first-choice central defensive duo, the 28-year-old has been limited to just two Bundesliga starts and one Champions League start so far this campaign.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, the combative centre-back would be keen on gaining regular playing time, and with chances at Bayern difficult to come by, a possible move away from the club could be the best option.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Tottenham have expressed interest in a potential swoop to sign Kim to bolster Thomas Frank’s backline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report adds that there’s significant interest in the South Korean defender ahead of the next transfer window, with several top European clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and particularly Inter Milan, who are now ‘pushing’ to sign him.

Kim to Tottenham

However, Tottenham’s financial strength could hand them the advantage over the Nerazzurri, as the report claims that the 6ft 2in centre-back’s £8m salary is a significant challenge for the Serie A giants.

Tottenham boast considerable depth in central defence, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, and youngster Kota Takai all available options for Thomas Frank when fully fit.

However, with injuries and fatigue always a concern over a long campaign, there is room for additional quality, and Spurs are now in the market for another centre-back, with Kim now emerging as a potential target.

While questions have been raised about his consistency since joining Bayern, his commanding performances in Serie A — where he was named the league’s best centre-back during Napoli’s historic 2022–23 title-winning campaign — have shown his ability to thrive in a compact, disciplined defensive setup, which Frank is renowned for.

With Romero and Van de Ven firmly established as Spurs’ first-choice pairing, Kim may weigh up the likelihood of regular playing time, raising doubts over whether Spurs should commit to an £8m annual salary for a player who might not be a guaranteed starter.