Tottenham eye double swoop to sign Bowen & Aghehowa

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign West Ham United ace Jarrod Bowen and FC Porto star Samu Aghehowa, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having displayed woeful performances in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou last term, the Lilywhites have enjoyed a stellar start under new manager Thomas Frank this campaign.

They are currently third in the table with 17 points from nine games. However, it needs to be taken into consideration that they have played most of their games against bottom-half teams thus far.

Frank’s side have played only three games against the teams that are in the top half, losing two of those fixtures. Now, a tough run of fixtures awaits the Lilywhites, with their next three league matches coming against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

In the meantime, Fichajes state that Spurs have started exploring the market to reinforce the squad, with Frank wanting to upgrade the attacking department next year.

The North London club have earmarked Bowen and Aghehowa as serious options and are ready to splash big money to secure the duo’s services.

Tottenham are preparing to spend around £53m for Bowen, with his existing deal set to run until 2030, while they want to buy Aghehowa for around £62m. So, in combined, Frank’s side are ready to invest around £115m.

Bowen & Aghehowa to Tottenham

Tottenham currently have Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Mohammed Kudus as options for the flanks. On the other hand, Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel are striker options, but apart from Solanke, the other three are capable of providing cover on the wide areas.

Moreover, Xavi Simons is a creative midfielder by trait but is also efficient on the wing. So, on paper, Tottenham are well-resourced in the attacking department.

However, Kulusevski and Solanke have been out injured since the start of this season, while Johnson and Odobert have been displaying below-average performances in recent times.

Moreover, Richarlison has had fitness problems over the last few years; thankfully, he has been healthy thus far this season. However, he has been displaying inconsistent performances.

So, reinforcing the frontline would be the right decision for Spurs, and Bowen and Aghehowa might be shrewd acquisitions should they eventually manage to secure their services next year.