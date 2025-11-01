Everton and West Ham battling to sign Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United’s three-match winning run in the Premier League came to an end today with a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest, and in a match where primary striker Benjamin Sesko struggled, Joshua Zirkzee was still on the bench.

His situation in recent weeks at Old Trafford has gone from bad to worse, and with no sign of re-entering Ruben Amorim’s plans, Zirkzee is looking to leave the club in January with the intent of being open to staying in the Premier League itself.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton and West Ham are among the leading contenders to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United in the winter with both the English sides prepared to sign him permanently in a couple of months more.

Zirkzee’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at £25 million, a fee that Man United are likely to accept even though they invested £37 million on his signing from Bologna, with Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland also eyeing the Dutchman.

Everton likely to be favourites for Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee might not be in favour of joining West Ham, who are among the relegation candidates this season, especially as he is also looking to push for a place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad for next summer in the second half of 2025/26.

Everton could be fancied among the frontrunners for the 24-year-old. With Beto misfiring, Zirkzee might be the missing piece they need to fix their lack of goals as the service into the box remains available through their numerous creative outlets.

Moving to a new stadium has almost given the Toffees newfound hope of reigniting their form and competing for a spot in the top half of the league standings, so a striker’s signing in January could push them a step closer to achieving their goal.

Besides Everton and West Ham, Aston Villa and Brighton are looking into the player’s purchase but may not be able to guarantee him a first-choice berth in their team, whereas Sunderland are keen on a loan, which Manchester United may not be open to.