Everton looking to sign Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson next summer

Everton are in need of a striker with goals not their strength in the final third this season. Beto and Thierno Barry have offered very little up top on the pitch for much of the campaign, thereby compelling the club to look into a newer signing.

Football Insider has reported that Everton are looking to acquire Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson next summer. He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga giants are unlikely to make the switch permanent.

Chelsea were looking for roughly £80 million to £100 million for Jackson this summer before he was eventually loaned out to Bayern, who have a £70 million buy option, a price tag the Blues are likely to demand for his permanent sale to Everton too.

Jackson was pushed out of Enzo Maresca’s plans this season due to Joao Pedro’s and Liam Delap’s signing, and even though he has been decent in Germany so far, the Senegalese international’s time at Stamford Bridge might have already come to an end.

Everton unlikely to match Chelsea’s asking price

Nicolas Jackson would be a fantastic addition to the Everton squad. His close control, ability to finish chances, and intelligent movement off the ball saw him thrive at Chelsea before the Londoners decided to look at better options.

That’s not to say the 24-year-old is substandard by any means, as he produced fine numbers with the club last season and also did exceptionally well at Villarreal, so the relatively less pressure at Everton might work in his favour should he join them.

With that said, the Toffees are unlikely to match his asking price of £70 million as a number of new strikers could be in the market next year in the summer, especially coming off the back of a World Cup year.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to lower their demands, or whether Enzo Maresca is prepared to accept the unlikely scenario of finding a place for Nicolas Jackson in his plans at Stamford Bridge itself.