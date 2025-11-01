Manchester United willing to make £175 million for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

Manchester United spent a significant amount of money on rebuilding their offensive department in the recently concluded transfer window, and have not ruled out making newer additions in the next few months.

Caught Offside has reported that the Red Devils are prepared to pay a club-record fee worth £175 million to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid next summer, with the Brazilian about to enter the last year of his contract in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius has been in exceptional form under Xabi Alonso, but with Los Blancos failing to reach an agreement on his salary with his agents, the player might be sold at the end of the season if he does not renew his stay.

His services will be in massive demand if indeed the 15-time Champions League winners are prepared to get rid of him, with the Saudi Pro League and Paris Saint-Germain among the destinations already being touted for the 25-year-old superstar.

Vinicius a fabulous signing for United

If Manchester United are able to secure a deal for Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian international would inarguably be the best player that they have signed in recent years and a player who would work superbly for them from a marketing standpoint too.

The Real Madrid ace is one of the top stars on the pitch with his exceptional dribbling, finishing and ability to create chances making him a revered player, with Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo also labelling him as a ‘truly spectacular’ forward.

Off the pitch, his popularity and brand image has helped Real Madrid with greater exposure and if he was to join Manchester United, it could see the club’s valuation face a huge surge from a financial perspective as well.

A swoop for Vinicius is unlikely, however, as many believe he will eventually renew his contract at Real Madrid, where he continues to be happy and has insisted that he wishes to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for a long time.