Tottenham Hotspur eyeing surprise swoop for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten by Chelsea on matchday 10 of the Premier League this weekend, with Joao Pedro’s goal the difference between the London rivals as the Lilywhites lost for the third time this season in the English top flight.

In his post-match interview, Thomas Frank admitted that he was concerned by the team’s lack of creativity in the final third and owing to a relative shortage of options in midfield, the Dane could look into acquiring a player or two in 2026.

Football Insider has reported that Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has emerged as a potential signing for Tottenham following his impressive couple of seasons in Serie A, which saw him get named the MVP of the Italian top division last year.

He has picked up where he left off this time around with four goals and an assist in all competitions for Antonio Conte’s side, and with a contract in Naples until June 2028, the £44 million-rated Scottish international will not come for cheap.

McTominay signing a tough proposition

Scott McTominay was one of Manchester United’s top performers under Erik ten Hag, and has been head and shoulders above most Serie A midfielders since checking in at Napoli, so Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in him is far from a surprise.

Given that Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison have not been available to Thomas Frank for all of this season so far, and Yves Bissouma is also expected to be on his way out at the end of the campaign, McTominay is the perfect all-round profile for Spurs.

McTominay’s tackling, intercepting and ability to drive the ball forward coupled with brilliant finishing from range and aerially make him a solid option, but Tottenham will have a herculean task in front of them if they are to get him out of Napoli.

Antonio Conte has the player firmly in his plans, plus with Kevin De Bruyne injured for the next few months, it is impossible to see a January move to the Premier League materialising for the former Man United star.

It remains to be seen if there is any chance of him joining the Londoners in the summer, however, especially if new Tottenham chairman Peter Charrington is prepared to pay big money for him in order to stamp his identity on the club’s squad.