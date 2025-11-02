Lucas Paqueta shines in West Ham win vs Newcastle

West Ham United finally ended their long wait for a home victory, securing their first under Nuno Espirito Santo with a 3-1 win over a Newcastle United side that continues to struggle away from home.

It had been an incredible 248 days since the Hammers last celebrated a win at the London Stadium – a drought so lengthy that even Newcastle had managed to earn three points there more recently.

Some frustrated supporters had reportedly prepared to stage a post-match sit-in protest against the club’s ownership. Still, for once, the team’s spirited display offered them a genuine reason to remain in their seats until the final whistle.

Considering it was West Ham’s first home Premier League win in more than eight months, the tension among the fanbase is understandable. Another defeat could have further tested Nuno’s fragile connection with the supporters, but this result offered a glimmer of much-needed relief.

West Ham’s comeback owed much to a slice of fortune, as Sven Botman’s own goal handed them the advantage after Lucas Paquetá had earlier levelled the score following Jacob Murphy’s fourth-minute strike for Newcastle. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Tomáš Souček sealed the victory with a decisive third goal.

Terrific performance

This result marked the first occasion since their 3-1 win over Luton Town in the final home fixture of the 2023–24 season that the Hammers managed to come from behind to claim all three points, bringing an end to a frustrating run of 32 league matches without a comeback win (D7, L25).

Paquetá was particularly impressive, marking his 102nd appearance with the equaliser — his 15th goal for the Hammers and 24th goal contribution since joining the club.

Speculation surrounding Paquetá’s future continues to swirl, yet his display against Newcastle hardly reflected that of a player seeking an exit. The 28-year-old reignited West Ham’s momentum with a superb long-range effort, marking his first goal from open play since January.

He also finished the game with an impressive 77 touches and 15 passes in the final third. It was no surprise Nuno kept him on for the full duration, as he played a key role off the ball — winning seven duels, making three tackles, and recovering possession four times.

The Hammers will be hoping their key midfielder sustains this level of performance throughout the campaign to reaffirm his commitment to the club, particularly after reportedly coming close to a move to Aston Villa last summer.