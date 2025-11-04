West Ham ready to make move to sign Oscar Mingueza

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to make a move to sign Celta Vigo star Óscar Mingueza, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Hammers have endured a dire start this season, languishing in the relegation zone. So, the club’s hierarchy decided to dismiss Graham Potter and appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as the new manager.

The East London club earned their first Premier League victory of the season in the third game week, before securing their second win against Newcastle United on Sunday, two months later.

West Ham displayed signs of improvement in this fixture, and if they can maintain this level, they have a good chance of securing the top-flight status at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, West Ham have conceded 21 goals thus far this season, and only the bottom team, Wolverhampton Wanderers, have leaked more.

So, Fichajes state that Santo is prioritising reinforcing the defensive department in January, and West Ham have identified Mingueza as a serious option.

Mingueza to West Ham

The Spaniard has a £17m release clause in his current contract, but the Hammers are willing to spend around £7m to seal the deal. Celta Vigo might be open to accepting the offer, as the defender’s existing deal will expire at the end of this season.

They want to tie him down to a fresh term but have failed to do that so far. Mingueza joined the Galician club from Barcelona, and they have a 50% sell-on clause. So, they have been monitoring his situation closely.

The Spanish outlet report that Atalanta have also registered their interest in Mingueza and are ready to table a formal proposal similar to West Ham’s but including add-ons.

Mingueza is a versatile player as he is comfortable in the centre-back position as well as the right-back role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the RWB position if needed. He is quick, technically sound, and comfortable in playing out from the back.

The 26-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming winter transfer window.