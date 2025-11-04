Tottenham interested in signing Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo, as per TEAMtalk.

After rising through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 20-year-old made his first-team debut a couple of years ago and helped his side win the FA Cup. Having showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, the midfielder secured his place in the England national team for last year’s European Championship.

He played regularly in this competition, guiding his country to reach the final before losing to Spain. However, since Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford, the youngster has struggled to find regular game time.

So, he reportedly wanted to leave this summer in search of regular playing time to regain his spot in the England national team, with the World Cup set to take place next year.

However, Man Utd eventually refused to let him leave. His situation hasn’t improved, failing to start a Premier League game thus far this season. As a result, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter window.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are interested in Mainoo and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop next year.

Mainoo to Tottenham

However, purchasing the midfielder won’t be straightforward for the Lilywhites as Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Napoli are also in this race.

The Italian champions have even reached advanced negotiations with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join, and are willing to seal the deal on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

Therefore, the North London club will have to put their best efforts to sign the Man Utd star by defeating other clubs in this race.

Amorim won’t let Mainoo leave without signing a proper replacement, and United have already started exploring options with Conor Gallagher, Elliot Anderson, and Morten Hjulmand on their radar.

Mainoo has entered the final two years of his current contract, and it is highly unlikely that United would be able to persuade him to sign an extension unless his situation improves massively. So, Tottenham would be able to seal the deal in a cut-price deal next year.

Mainoo, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position.

He is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Tottenham should they manage to secure his services in the upcoming winter transfer window.