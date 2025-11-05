Tottenham Hotspur expecting Harry Kane return from Bayern Munich next summer

Tottenham Hotspur have faced a serious problem in the attack since 2023 after Harry Kane left the club. A number of signings, including Dominic Solanke, have failed to live up to the expectation after struggling for form or fitness.

Under Ange Postecoglou and more so under Thomas Frank, the lack of goal contributors in the box are visible for Spurs with the likes of Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison failing to deliver, apart from Solanke.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are keen on re-signing Harry Kane from Bayern Munich and in spite of competition from Barcelona, they ‘expect’ the England captain to seal a blockbuster return to Hotspur Way next summer.

Kane’s contract with the Bundesliga giants is set to include a £57 million release clause for a limited timeframe once the ongoing season ends, and a number of clubs have already been linked with exploiting that option once it becomes active.

Kane return a strong possibility

Harry Kane’s return to Tottenham Hotspur in the final few years of his career remains a strong possibility, and at £57 million, he still remains a striker worth every penny given the kind of numbers he continues to produce higher up the pitch.

Bayern Munich’s marksman has already struck 12 goals and provided three assists in nine Bundesliga outings so far in the season, and is warming up superbly for the World Cup in 2026, a tournament for which his England side will be among the favourites.

While the World Cup remains a separate topic of discussion, Kane could entertain thoughts of returning to Tottenham if he can win the Champions League with Bayern Munich this year, an achievement which would mean he has won it all with them.

Spurs are better placed to contend for silverware at present as compared to when Kane left the club, and their Europa League triumph this year has given the Londoners real confidence that they can compete with the continent’s biggest sides.

It will be interesting to see what kind of offer Barcelona make to Kane, who could be just as tempted to try out a challenge in Spain having already spent a decent chunk of his career in England without much yield as far as trophies are concerned.