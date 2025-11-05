Tottenham lead race to sign West Ham & Everton target Toney

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘leading the race’ ahead of West Ham United and Everton to sign Ivan Toney, as per TEAMtalk.

Spurs have struggled with the centre-forward issues thus far, as first-choice option Dominic Solanke has been out injured since the start of this season.

Amid the Englishman’s absence, Richarlison has been providing cover in the No.9 role with Mathys Tel playing as a backup. New summer acquisition, Randal Kolo Muani, has also played a few games.

However, the trio has netted only four Premier League goals combined. Richarlison has scored three, with two of those coming against Burnley in the opening game. On the other hand, Tel has netted only once, and Kolo Muani hasn’t been able to find the back of the net yet for his new club in the English top flight.

Thomas Frank’s side have netted 17 goals from 10 Premier League games so far this season, with more than 50% of goals coming from the midfielders and defenders.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are planning to address their No.9 issue by purchasing a new striker, and Frank is willing to reunite with his former colleague Toney.

Toney to Tottenham

The Danish boss has even held ‘direct talks’ with the 29-year-old to persuade him to join. The forward is open to returning to the Premier League in January to secure his place in the England national team for next year’s World Cup.

However, considering he is currently on a high wage, sealing the deal permanently would be extremely difficult for Spurs in January, with Al-Ahli demanding around £30m to sell him. So, Frank’s side are looking to submit a loan proposal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

West Ham and Everton have also expressed their interest in Toney; however, the North London club are currently ‘leading the race’.

The Hammers have struggled with goal-scoring problems this season, while Everton’s two strikers, Thierno Barry and Beto, have been struggling so far this campaign.

Toney is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to purchase him in the upcoming winter window.