Everton set to submit formal offer to sign Toulouse centre-back Charlie Cresswell in January

Everton are preparing a ‘substantial offer’ to sign England U21 international centre-back Charlie Cresswell from Toulouse in the January transfer window, according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux.

Lancashire-born Cresswell came through the Leeds United academy ranks, progressing into the senior squad after his development at the club.

Over the 15 months following his transfer to Toulouse in 2024, he has amassed 45 outings for the French side, contributing seven goals and three assists. This season, the centre-back has made an impressive start—delivering solid defensive performances while adding three goals and an assist in 11 appearances for Le Téfécé.

His performances have put him on the radar of several Premier League clubs, with Jeunes Footeux citing a report from TBR Football, which revealed interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United.

It appears there will be stern competition for Cresswell’s signature over the next transfer window, as the French outlet now claims that Everton have entered the race for the 6ft 2in colossus and are ‘determined’ to complete his transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in January.

The report adds that the Toffees’ entourage were present at the Stadium de Toulouse last month during the 4-0 win over Metz and 2-2 draw with Rennes to watch Cresswell, who was on the scoresheet in both games.

Colossus

Toulouse are not willing to part ways with the Englishman for any price below £26m, with Everton now preparing a ‘substantial offer’ to sign the youngster, who is already familiar with some Everton players from the England youth setup, like James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite, according to the report.

Everton’s search for a centre-back has intensified after Jarrad Branthwaite suffered a setback in his recovery, with Cresswell now being identified as a potential target.

Statistically, the English defender has stood out — his averages for blocks and clearances per 90 minutes rank him among the top 11% of players in his position.

Data from FBref further highlights his quality, placing him within the top 4% of European defenders for aerial duels won per 90 minutes. Cresswell also sits in the same percentile for non-penalty goals—a quality that would surely attract David Moyes, whose teams are known for capitalising on set-piece opportunities.

Although yet to feature in the Premier League, his impressive numbers at Toulouse combined with his commanding presence and leadership qualities suggest he could slot smoothly into Moyes’ setup should the Toffees’ substantial offer be accepted in January.