West Ham making ‘serious moves’ to sign Oscar Mingueza

West Ham United have reportedly started making ‘serious moves’ to sign Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Hammers currently have Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Claire Todibo, and Max Kilman as centre-back options. Moreover, Nuno Espirito Santo has Igor Julio as an option for the CB role, but he has joined on a season-long loan from Brighton and could return at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters are the options West Ham currently have for the RB position, while El Hadji Malick Diouf is the only option for the LB.

However, the East London club have displayed woeful performances defensively thus far this season, conceding 24 goals in 11 matches across all competitions.

So, Fichajes state that Santo wants to upgrade the backline at West Ham in the upcoming winter window and has identified Mingueza as the ‘perfect’ option. So, the Hammers have already started making ‘serious moves’ to seal the deal.

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his current contract, and Celta Vigo have been struggling to agree on a fresh term with him. The 26-year-old has a £17m release clause in his current contract, and West Ham are prepared to buy him by triggering the clause in the winter window.

However, the Galician club could even allow him to leave for as little as £7m to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Mingueza to West Ham

The former Barcelona star usually plays as a right-back at Estadio Abanca Balaidos but is also comfortable playing in the RCB role in a back three. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the RWB position if needed.

Mingueza is the product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, so he is technically sound and is extremely comfortable in playing out from the back.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career; therefore, the Spaniard could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually opt to secure his service in January to address their defensive frailties.