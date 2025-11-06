Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Brentford star Kevin Schade

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Brentford star Kevin Schade, as per Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old joined the Bees from Freiburg on an initial loan deal in January 2023 before the deal became permanent in the following summer. Upon moving to Gtech Community Stadium, the German has displayed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and registering two assists in 26 starts last term.

The forward has also enjoyed a promising start this season, helping his side beat Manchester United and Liverpool in the English top flight.

Now, Caught Offside claim that the Lilywhites are planning to reinforce the wide forward position next year and are ‘keen’ on purchasing Schade as Thomas Frank wants to reunite with his former colleague.

Tottenham’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has already started ‘working’ behind the scenes to seal the deal. However, purchasing the German won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Aston Villa are also interested in him.

Schade is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Brentford are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him in January.

The 23-year-old is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable in the second striker role. He is quick, comfortable with both feet, and also works hard without possession.

Schade to Tottenham

Brentford have been producing top-level attacking talents in recent years. After Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, they recently sold Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa for a big fee. Now, Schade has started attracting the attention of big English clubs.

Brentford usually play hardball in negotiations to sell their star players, so it won’t be straightforward for Tottenham to sign the German. However, Spurs would be hoping that Frank’s connection with the Bees would help them finalise the move if they make a concrete approach.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from Gtech Community Stadium in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 4-0 victory over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, Tottenham will face off against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.