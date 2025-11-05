Tottenham Eyeing Former ManUtd Midfielder McTominay

Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be preparing to make a move for Napoli’s Scott McTominay, the former Manchester United midfielder who has reinvented himself in Italy as one of the continent’s most dynamic midfielders.

Reportedly, the Spurs are one of several clubs keeping an eye on the 28-year-old, whose playmaking abilities under manager Antonio Conte have turned heads across Europe. McTominay joined Napoli from Manchester United in the summer of 2024. He has since played an important part in helping the club lift the Serie A title during his debut season.

His performances even earned him a place as a nominee for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, finishing 18th in the rankings.

Although Tottenham’s interest appears to be genuine, any move will be complicated by McTominay’s current contract, which runs until 2028. Aerelio De Laurentiss, the Napoli president, is reportedly keen to extend the Scotman’s contract even further. Discussions about a new contract are expected in January.

McTominay is “extremely happy” in Naples, according to a source, and loves his life there. Napoli sees him as indispensable to their title defence due to his energy and leadership. Still, despite his contentment at the team, McTominay has not ruled out a return to the Premier League one day, saying the right project might be of interest to him.

Tottenham’s plans are no surprise, since there is a lot of domestic competition. Under Thomas Frank, the Spurs have found themselves back in the top four, balancing both Premier League and Champions League duties. However, the north London club continues to fiddle with its midfield combinations.

Despite having Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Lucas Bergval available, the midfield has lacked a consistent physical presence. The hope is that McTominay can provide what is missing.

Frank’s interest in McTominay shows Tottenham’s desire to add tactical discipline to a squad rich in technical abilities. The Scot’s versatility and goal-scoring ability make him an appealing option for a team looking to pose a greater challenge on several fronts.

McTominay has completely transformed since leaving ManUtd. He was used sparingly in his final season with the team and joined Napoli for around £21 million. This trade is now considered a bargain after he scored four goals and registered one assist in just ten appearances.

Tottenham is facing competition from Newcastle United and Barcelona for McTominay. But for now, he is focused on life in Italy, where he is adored by fans and playing the best football of his career.