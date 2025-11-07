Man Utd set sights on Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sporting CP defensive midfielder Morten Hjulmand over a possible move to Old Trafford in 2026, as per Ekrem Konur.

United are actively seeking midfield reinforcements for 2026 and are reportedly admirers of the Denmark international, who shares a strong connection with Ruben Amorim from their spell together in Portugal.

Amorim brought Hjulmand to Sporting from Serie A outfit Lecce in the summer of 2023 and relied heavily on him, handing him 65 appearances while achieving multiple honours.

Since stepping in to replace Ugarte in 2023, the 26-year-old has been outstanding for the reigning Portuguese champions, even captaining the team to last season’s league triumph.

He has continued to be an integral presence in midfield for the Verde e Brancos this season, featuring in all ten Primeira Liga matches and 16 across all competitions, with not only his abilities but also his leadership qualities standing out.

It appears Ruben Amorim is eyeing a possible reunion with Hjulmand at Old Trafford, as Konur claims that Man United are closely monitoring the Denmark international ahead of a possible swoop in 2026.

The Danish midfielder still has three years left on his contract at the Estádio José Alvalade, so Sporting will be adamant about not selling him for a cheap fee.

Amorim eyes Hjulmand reunion

Hence, Konur adds that the 21-time Portuguese champions will not listen to any offer below £52m amid interest from the Red Devils.

However, United will need to accelerate efforts to sign Hjulmand, as the report adds that Bayern Munich and Juventus are also eyeing a move for the experienced midfielder.

Manchester United made a late attempt to secure Carlos Baleba during the final stages of the summer transfer window, reportedly submitting an opening bid that was rejected and never revisited.

They remain determined to strengthen their midfield options and have been linked with multiple targets, with Football Talk recently revealing their latest interest in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

The newest name on their radar is Hjulmand, who would unquestionably represent an upgrade on Casemiro, with the Brazilian turning 33 in February and entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

With the January transfer window approaching, it remains to be seen whether United will follow up their interest with a formal offer or hold off until the summer — though doing so could mean facing competition from European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Juventus.