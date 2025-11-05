Man Utd ‘intensifying’ efforts to sign Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are ‘intensifying’ efforts to sign Nottingham Forest central midfielder Eliot Anderson in the winter transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has arguably been Forest’s most reliable player in the early stages of the Premier League campaign, proving his ability to excel against strong opponents like he did in the 2-2 draw against the Red Devils and Primeira Liga champions FC Porto in the Europa League.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Anderson last summer, but the move did not materialise, with the club instead opting not to add any midfielders to their ranks.

However, it appears the Red Devils are set to make their interest concrete, as TEAMtalk claims that United have earmarked Anderson as a ‘realistic target’ to bolster their midfield and are now ‘intensifying’ efforts to sign him in the January transfer window.

United ‘intensifying’ Anderson swoop

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions are ‘confident’ of completing a deal to sign the England international despite Forest’s insistence on demanding a substantial fee to sanction his departure.

Anderson’s performances in the middle of the park have piqued the interest of Ruben Amorim, who is looking to add more versatility and combativeness to his squad, and the 22-year-old is also ‘very keen’ on the move, according to the report.

With four years remaining on his contract at the City Ground, TEAMtalk reports that Forest will demand a substantial fee in the region of £80m to allow Anderson to leave. However, United are optimistic that they can secure a deal for the midfielder with a total package of £60m in January.

Anderson has been in sensational form since his move to Forest, but his form this season has caught the attention, as he has built on last season’s solid campaign, which earned him an England cap, with even better performances this season.

With United now finding form and displaying greater cohesion, a strong transfer window featuring quality reinforcements in key areas such as midfield would be crucial to sustaining consistency. Anderson would represent an excellent addition to the squad, as he possesses attributes that align perfectly with Amorim’s system.