The rules of football were first introduced on 7 December 1863 by the Football Association of England. They were based on the rules of the game devised at Cambridge University. Currently, the rules are set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB). It was this body that initiated the introduction of an automatic goal-line technology system in football.

The system will be tested for the first time at the end of this year at the Club World Cup.

No change, however important and necessary, is ratified quickly. The procedure is usually as follows: FIFA, one of the six confederations, or one of the British associations that created the IFAB in 1886, submits its proposals for consideration.

If the change is not immediately rejected, a decision is made to test the innovation during a trial period. As a rule, this period lasts at least six months, and the rule must be tested at one of the tournaments under the auspices of FIFA.

After the trial period ends, a report on the results of the testing is heard. If everyone is satisfied with it, the IFAB meeting decides to include the new rule in the general set of rules.

So, let’s take a look at the most interesting rule changes in the history of football.

In 1871, the position of the goalkeeper was clarified: he was allowed to play with his hands within the goal area. Previously, the goal was defended by the player who was closest to it at the moment of the opponent’s attack.

In 1872, corner kicks were introduced. A crossbar was attached to the side posts, limiting the height of the goal.

In 1874, players began to be sent off for serious fouls. In addition, teams were required to switch sides after the break.

In 1875, the crossbar finally appeared! It’s hard to imagine what we would do now without the commentators’ loud cries of ‘Crossbar!’

In 1877, a final decision was made that an official football match should last 90 minutes.

In 1883, the rules for throwing the ball in from the sideline changed. Previously, the ball was thrown into play with the feet, but now it was thrown with both hands from behind the head.

In 1891, the penalty kick was introduced. It was allowed to shoot from any point within 12 yards (10.97 m) of the goal. In addition,

linesmen appeared, and the referee began to work on the field rather than from the stands.

In 1903, goalkeepers were given the right to play with their hands within the entire penalty area, not just in the goal area.

In 1912, a clarification was made regarding penalty kicks. During the kick, the other players must not approach the spot closer than 10 yards (9.15 m).

In 1924, referees were allowed to count goals scored directly from a corner kick. Valery Lobanovsky subsequently took great advantage of this rule.

In 1925, changes were made to the offside rules: there must be two opponents between the player and the goal, rather than three as in the original rules. In fact, a variation of this rule is still used today.

In 1929, goalkeepers were prohibited from moving towards the ball during a penalty kick. The goalkeeper must remain on the line until the ball is kicked.

In 1939, numbers on jerseys became mandatory.

In 1958, substitutions were allowed for the first time. Only an injured goalkeeper and one injured field player could be replaced.

In 1970, yellow and red cards were used for the first time at the 1970 World Cup. The first yellow card was given to Yevgeny Lovchev in the match between Mexico and the USSR.

In 1990, the offside rule was revised again. According to the new interpretation, a player who is on the same line as an opponent is not considered to be in an offside position.

In 1991, a fourth referee, the reserve referee, was introduced. During the game, he can replace the main referee if the latter is injured. In addition, he assists the main referee during the match. (For example, in the 2006 World Cup final, it was the fourth referee who pointed out the Zidane-Materazzi incident to the main referee).

In 1992, goalkeepers were prohibited from picking up the ball thrown to them by their own players.

In 1994, a technical area was established near the substitutes’ benches, which coaches are not allowed to leave. At the request of television broadcasters, the referees’ uniforms became colourful: FIFA rules allow referees to wear black, red, blue, yellow and green.

In 1995, teams were allowed to make three substitutions per match.

In 1997, for the first time since 1938, a new edition of the official rules was published.

In 1999, it was decided to punish simulation with yellow and red cards.

In 2002, a new rule was introduced to restrict the actions of goalkeepers. To avoid a free kick being awarded against their goal, goalkeepers are allowed to hold the ball in their hands for no longer than six seconds.

In 2006, players were banned from wearing jewellery on the pitch. Only in England are players allowed to play with a plain wedding ring.