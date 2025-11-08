Tottenham open to signing Ivan Toney in January



According to TalkSPORT, Tottenham Hotspur would be open to bringing Ivan Toney back to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

Spurs have had a good start to the Premier League campaign with 17 points from 10 games, but there are underlying concerns, particularly in the centre-forward department.

Centre-back Micky van de Ven has been the highest goalscorer with 6 goals this campaign. Richarlison is the highest-scoring striker in the squad with just 3 goals thus far.

Randal Kolo Muani has yet to open his account after his loan move from Paris Saint-Germain, while Dominic Solanke has yet to feature this term due to an ankle problem.

Mathys Tel joined permanently from Bayern Munich last summer following a short-term loan, but the Frenchman has yet to find consistency leading the line for the club.

Hence, Spurs are ready to invest in a new marksman, and they are open to securing the services of Toney from Al-Ahli.

Manager Thomas Frank has already held ‘direct talks‘ with his former Brentford striker, and the Englishman is receptive to the prospect of returning to the Premier League.

Al-Ahli would be reluctant to sanction a mid-season deal. A transfer could depend on the 29-year-old pushing for a return to England when the transfer window reopens.

Possible deal

Toney signed for Al-Ahli from Brentford in a deal worth £40 million in the summer of 2024. He had a brilliant debut campaign with 30 goals and 6 assists from 44 appearances, helping the club win the AFC Champions League title.

He has continued his bright form this campaign with 11 goals and 2 assists from 15 outings. Despite his rich success, Toney may have his sights on returning to the Premier League with the World Cup happening next summer.

Toney earned a surprise England call-up earlier in May when they faced Andorra and Senegal, but has since been ignored. Head coach Thomas Tuchel may not pick him again unless he is back playing in Europe’s top-five leagues.

Hence, a winter return to the Premier League can’t be ruled out. Spurs could have an upper hand over other league challengers, given Toney had a good working relationship with Frank during their time together at Brentford.

Toney is unlikely to replicate his Saudi Pro League form at Spurs, given the higher intensity and difficulty of the Premier League, but he would provide an upgrade, given the inconsistency of the current strikers at the club.