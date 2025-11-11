West Ham looking to sign Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber in the January window

West Ham remain 18th in the Premier League standings but after two successive wins, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side might soon rise from the relegation zone, subject to their form, after a miserable start to the campaign under Graham Potter.

Nuno Espirito Santo might receive the necessary backing from his board in the January transfer window and midfield is expected to be an area of scrutiny for the Hammers, given that they have lacked control in the engine room for most of the season.

Caught Offside has reported that Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber has emerged as a prospective signing for them, and with his contract with the Eredivisie side expiring next summer, he could be sold in January.

He is valued at £26 million on Transfermarkt, and while it is not exactly known what the Dutch international’s asking price would be, West Ham have sufficient financial prowess to be able to sign him in the winter as they continue their squad revamp.

Timber to West Ham a strong possibility

Quinten Timber would be a solid signing for West Ham and is the ideal box-to-box midfielder at a reasonable price. His work-rate on both ends of the pitch makes him a terrific young option, who can play in various roles in the middle of the park too.

The 24-year-old has excellent physique and control, making him capable of breaking the lines with his dribbling, whereas his vision and passing range are impressive too. Timber is defensively strong too, thanks to his intelligent reading of the game.

A switch to West Ham remains a strong possibility for the Feyenoord star, whose brother Jurrien Timber plays for another London clubs, Arsenal, so from the player’s personal standpoint as well, the Hammers are well-placed to seal the deal.