Tottenham set to swoop for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman in January

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a swoop to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman in the January transfer window, according to Tuttojuve.

Ademola Lookman, a 28-year-old forward, initially gained recognition in England when he joined Everton at the age of 19, after attracting interest from several clubs at Charlton Athletic.

Despite showing glimpses of his talent, most notably with his goal against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to secure a 4-0 win in 2017, the Nigerian forward struggled with consistency, which has led to brief stints with other clubs, including Fulham, Leicester City, and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

However, it was at Atalanta that he enjoyed his most prolific form, particularly last season, when he netted 20 goals, including a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, earning the CAF African Footballer of the Year award.

However, after expressing his desire to leave in the summer, Lookman now appears to be out of favour with the under-fire head coach, Ivan Jurić, and the pair were involved in a touchline bust-up at the weekend.

Therefore, a departure from the Bergamo-based outfit looks likely, and acccording to Tuttojuve, Tottenham are ‘ready’ to swoop for Lookman, who is reluctant to extend his stay at the New Balance Arena beyond 2027.

The report adds that the North London club are gearing up for an ambitious transfer window to bolster their attack and are now set to submit a ‘concrete offer’ to Atalanta to sign the Nigerian international as early as the January transfer window.

Lookman to Tottenham

Lookman’s record with Atalanta has been excellent, as the attacker has registered 53 goals alongside 25 assists in 118 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

Although he has frequently been deployed in a more central advanced position for Atalanta, the arrival of Xavi Simons, who has struggled since his arrival, could likely see him operating out wide were he to complete a move to north London.

Spurs seem in need of greater attacking quality, and with Dominic Solanke struggling for fitness, Thomas Frank would likely prioritise a versatile forward capable of contributing both goals and creativity — making Lookman an ideal option.

With reports indicating Spurs’ readiness to table an offer in January, it remains to be seen whether Atalanta will accept a reduced fee given his fallout with the manager and refusal to renew his contract or insist on offers exceeding his £35m Transfermarkt valuation.