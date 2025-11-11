Tottenham plot swoop to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Bristol City a couple of years ago, the 22-year-old played as a rotational option in his debut campaign under Andoni Iraola. Still, he managed to showcase glimpses of his high potential.

However, he couldn’t serve the Cherries properly last campaign due to fitness problems. But the youngster was a key player in the England national team that won the U21 European Championship last summer.

This season, Scott has enjoyed a bright start, starting 11 out of 12 matches across all competitions. The midfielder’s recent impressive performances have been rewarded by Thomas Tuchel with a call-up to the senior England national team for this month’s international fixtures.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are planning to address their midfield problems next year and have earmarked Scott as a serious option. Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha have been the first-choice midfield pairing under Thomas Frank, but the duo have failed to complement each other.

The Lilywhites hold a long-standing interest in Scott as they have been keeping an eye on him since his Bristol days, and they could now make a move to finally secure his service.

The Englishman is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. So, the Cherries are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him next year.

Scott to Tottenham

The report say that along with purchasing a new midfielder, Tottenham also want a new forward following Randal Kolo Muani’s recent injury.

Scott is a technically gifted, versatile midfielder. He likes to play in the double midfield pivot role but can also provide cover in the No.10 position if needed.

Tottenham usually sign young, talented players and provide them with a platform to develop at the highest level. Scott has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times, so the Bournemouth star would be an excellent acquisition for Spurs with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.