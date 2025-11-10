Tottenham now eyeing move for Everton star Iliman Ndiaye

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a possible swoop for the transfer of Everton’s winger Iliman Ndiaye to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2026, according to Ekrem Konur.

During the 2022–23 English Championship season, Ndiaye caught the attention of several European clubs after producing 25 goal contributions for Sheffield United before securing a transfer to Marseille.

Since joining Everton in July 2024, the 25-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s most reliable forwards. Although it took time to nail down a regular starting role, his performances over the last year have made him an indispensable presence for the Toffees.

The versatile forward has carried that momentum into the 2025/26 campaign, netting four times in 11 league outings — including a remarkable solo strike against Sunderland in matchweek ten — and his consistently strong displays have drawn the attention of Tottenham, who are looking to strengthen their attacking options.

According to Konur, the North London club have been linked with several options to bolster their attack, including Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who has now reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension at Villa Park.

Viable option

Having missed out on the Englishman, the journalist claims that Tottenham have turned their attention to Everton’s key forward Ndiaye and are now ‘considering’ making a swoop for him to bolster Thomas Frank’s attack.

The France-born Senegalese forward has been instrumental to the Toffees this season, so it’s unlikely the club would allow him to leave amid interest from Spurs with Konur adding that the Merseyside club will rebuff any offer for the forward in January.

Ndiaye’s valuation is expected to surge above his current £30m Transfermarkt valuation, with Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid all set to battle for his signature, according to the report.

With Spurs still searching for a proper replacement for Son Heung-min following the South Korean’s departure last summer, Ndiaye presents a promising option.

The Senegalese attacker has the qualities to make an immediate impact under Thomas Frank and, if signed, could develop into a long-term solution on the left wing.