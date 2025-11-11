‘He will train’ – Sweden boss provides injury update on Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall

Sweden national team manager and former West Ham United boss Graham Potter has disclosed that Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder Lucas Bergvall is still unable to head the ball following a concussion but will nonetheless join Sweden’s training sessions this week.

Bergvall sustained the head injury on November 1 during Spurs’ Premier League defeat to Chelsea, forcing him off after just seven minutes.

The 19-year-old has since been sidelined for Tottenham’s matches against FC Copenhagen and Manchester United due to the concussion.

Despite his recent absence, Potter opted to include the teenager in his squad for November’s international fixtures. Speaking last week, the manager expressed optimism that the midfielder could regain fitness in time to feature against Switzerland and Slovenia.

Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen has now provided an injury update on the midfielder, revealing the youngster is currently receiving ‘special treatment’ and included remarks from the head coach addressing his condition.

‘He will train tomorrow [Tuesday], but no heading. He will probably be able to train tomorrow. But we have to examine him; he is not here yet. I will speak to him and the doctors, but as I understand it, he will be there tomorrow,’ he said.

Boost

Sweden are set to face Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, and the national team boss remains optimistic that Bergvall could resume full training by Thursday.

He also emphasised that the youngster will not be rushed back into action until he receives full clearance from the medical team.

‘Around Thursday, I would think. But again, I will probably get into trouble if I don’t double-check with the doctors,” Potter explained. ‘The most important thing, from Lucas’s point of view, is that they give the go-ahead. But as I understand it, it will be at the end of the week.’

Sweden currently occupy the bottom spot in their qualifying group but still have a route to the World Cup via the play-offs after topping their Nations League group.

Bergvall will be eager to make an impression on the new boss in these final two qualifiers, with the midfielder anticipated to return to full training before Saturday’s clash against Switzerland. Sweden will then host Slovenia on Tuesday.

Should Bergvall come through both fixtures unscathed, he is expected to be available for the 212th North London derby clash at the Emirates Stadium against table leaders Arsenal on November 23.