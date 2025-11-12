Premier League
Tottenham make ‘contact’ to sign Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made ‘contact’ to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
Since joining the Toffees from Olympique de Marseille last year, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key player, scoring 11 goals across all competitions last term.
This season, the Senegalese international has improved even more, netting four goals and registering a solitary assist in 11 Premier League appearances.
Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the frontline by signing a Premier League-proven player and initially identified Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa as the primary target.
However, following his decision to prolong his stay at Villa Park by signing a new contract, Tottenham have shifted focus to alternative options and have earmarked Ndiaye as the ‘priority’ option.
The Lilywhites have made initial ‘contact’ over this deal, but the Merseyside club have no intention of letting him leave next year with his existing deal set to run until 2029.
However, David Moyes’ side might change their stance should Tottenham launch a formal proposal worth up to £70m. Apart from the North London club, other teams have also expressed their interest in the African, but the report haven’t revealed those clubs’ names.
Ndiaye to Tottenham
Tottenham currently have Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Mohammed Kudus as options to deploy on the flanks. Moreover, Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison, and Xavi Simons can also provide cover on the flanks if needed.
However, Kulusevski has been sidelined due to an injury since the start of this season, while Johnson has been displaying average performances. On the other hand, Wilson has been inconsistent thus far this season.
So, Spurs could do with reinforcing the flanks, and Ndiaye would be a shrewd acquisition should they purchase him. He is comfortable on either flank but is also efficient centrally if needed.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure the forward away from Hill Dickinson Stadium in January or next summer.
Meanwhile, Tottenham have entered the international break following a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and will resume their action with a trip to Arsenal in the Premier League later this month.
