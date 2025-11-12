Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Joao Palhinha on permanent deal from Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur signed Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich earlier this year, and within quick time, the Portuguese international has established himself as a key fixture in Thomas Frank’s starting eleven.

Palhinha has become a mainstay in Spurs’ double pivot in midfield, most often alongside Rodrigo Bentancur, and has also chipped in with the occasional goal contribution to prove that his offensive qualities are also not to be written off.

While his game time has come as a result of Dejan Kulusevski’s injury and Yves Bissouma not a part of Frank’s plans, there can be little argument against the experience and quality that Palhinha has brought to the squad to iron out the luck factor.

Nicolo Schira has reported that Tottenham are impressed enough by Palhinha to want him to join them permanently, and are prepared to hold talks with Bayern over the same. Personal terms until 2029 have already been agreed, as per the journalist.

Palhinha switch a matter of formality

Bayern Munich probed for Joao Palhinha’s signing from Fulham for a decent amount of time when Thomas Tuchel was at their helm, but with things not having worked out for him at Allianz Arena, he is not a part of Vincent Kompany’s setup.

The Bundesliga giants will be open to cashing in on him and with the 30-year-old valued at £26 million on Transfermarkt, it does seem like an amount that Bayern would be willing to accept in order to get Palhinha’s sale over the line.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur would be bolstered by the addition of an experienced player in what is a relatively young squad and once Dejan Kulusevski returns to full fitness, Palhinha can compete with Rodrigo Bentancur for consistent minutes.

Yves Bissouma looks set to leave the club next summer when his contract expires, so Palhinha’s imminent signing also means that Spurs have to make no effort to replace the former Brighton & Hove Albion star after signing the Portuguese for good.