Premier League
Everton shortlist Ivan Toney and Joshua Zirkzee as potential January signings
Everton are 13th in the Premier League, but given how tightly the standings have shaped up three months into the season, they are still very much capable of finish in the European spots if they can get onto a good run of form.
For that to happen, however, goals are vital and having struck just over one per game until now, the Toffees need to invest in a signing or two during January to push up in the Premier League while also competing for the domestic cups.
Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett has reported that Everton might look to sign Al-Ahli star Ivan Toney or Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee in the winter to address their worries up top with both targets prepared to exit their current clubs.
Toney is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt, whereas United are likely to ask for roughly £30 million for Zirkzee, so Everton would not have to break the bank to make a quality addition or two in the January transfer window.
Striker desperately needed at Everton
Although they have concede 13 times in the Premier League so far, it is arguable that Everton’s defensive performances have exceeded expectations and they would be a really competitive side if they can revamp their attack.
Beto has scored only one goal in the English top division this season and Thierno Barry has yet to open his account in any competition after 13 outings, so there is a serious need for a striker to join David Moyes’ setup.
Ivan Toney would arguably be the better signing considering he has played consistent minutes at Al-Ahli with a commendable goal output, and was also a success for Brentford in the Championship and Premier League before heading to Saudi Arabia.
Joshua Zirkzee has shown glimpses of his potential, but having struggled to impress at Manchester United, Everton will understandably be apprehensive about how much of an impact the Dutchman would have if he joins them.
With that said, it will also come down to whether or not Toney is prepared to accept a salary cut from what he is earning at Al-Ahli because Everton will clearly not be in a position to match his £24 million per year package from the Saudi Pro League.
