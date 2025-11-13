Everton eye move to sign West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse

Everton are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse, as per TEAMtalk.

The 31-year-old was a talismanic figure for Southampton, but following their relegation, the Hammers decided to purchase him a couple of years ago.

The Englishman enjoyed a promising debut campaign at London Stadium under former manager David Moyes, helping his side finish in the top half of the Premier League.

However, following the Scottish boss’ departure ahead of last season, Ward-Prowse lost his importance in West Ham’s starting line-up. So, they decided to let him join on a loan deal to Nottingham Forest last term.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo didn’t use him properly, and the loan was terminated in mid-season. After returning, the experienced player played regularly under Graham Potter for West Ham.

But having dismissed the former Chelsea boss, the East London club have appointed Santo as the new manager, and the Portuguese boss immediately banished Ward-Prowse from the squad.

Ward-Prowse to Everton

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Ward-Prowse is now planning to leave in January to play regularly, and West Ham won’t stop him. Moyes is willing to reunite with his former colleague at Everton, and they could make a concrete approach to secure his service over the coming weeks.

The midfielder is valued at around £7m by Transfermarkt, and his existing deal with the Hammers will run until 2027. So, the Toffees can manage to secure his service for an affordable price in January.

Everton currently have Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, and Merlin Rohl as options to deploy in the engine room. However, Garner has played several games in the fullback position this season.

Therefore, the Merseyside club could do with signing a new midfielder, and Ward-Prowse might be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him, as he can still play three more years at the highest level at least.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Everton eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Meanwhile, Moyes’ side have displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season, sitting in the lower half of the Premier League table. Thankfully, they aren’t in the relegation scrap at the moment.