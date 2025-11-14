West Ham earmark Lyon star Tyler Morton for summer move

West Ham United have expressed interest in signing Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton, according to Ekrem Konur.

Morton progressed steadily through the youth ranks at Liverpool after joining the club at an early age. His senior breakthrough came in 2021, when Jürgen Klopp gave him opportunities to feature in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Although his qualities stood out, fierce competition in Liverpool’s midfield prevented him from earning regular game time at Anfield.

To aid his development, he was sent on back-to-back loan spells — first to Blackburn Rovers, and then to Hull City, where he emerged as one of the Championship’s best midfielders.

However, limited first-team involvement under Arne Slot last season led Morton to pursue a permanent switch to Lyon. He has since become an integral figure at the French club, most recently registering an assist in a 3-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Konur, Morton’s performances have attracted the interest of several clubs across Europe, including the Premier League.

The report adds that West Ham are among the clubs to express interest in the 23-year-old and are now keeping tabs on him over a possible transfer to the London Stadium.

In a boost to the Hammers, Lyon are open to the England U21 international’s departure from the Parc Olympique Lyonnais and have placed a £17m price tag on the midfielder, according to the report, a fee that should be well within the reach of the Londoners.

Viable option

However, several clubs are set to battle Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for Morton’s signature, as the report adds that Crystal Palace and Ajax are also closely monitoring the Englishman.

Since Espírito Santo took over from Graham Potter as head coach in late September, his reign has been defined by curious selections — full-backs positioned on opposite flanks, midfielders pushed into attacking roles — and an ongoing shuffle of tactical ideas.

Tomas Soucek’s limited mobility renders him an awkward fit for the lone holding role in this setup. At the same time, Soungoutou Magassa, who arrived from Monaco in August, mirrors that same energetic profile but has endured a muted beginning to his spell in east London.

Hence, Morton — who is more composed in possession and equally aggressive without the ball — would perfectly suit Nuno’s system, as he’d not only provide an immediate upgrade to the team but also offer the club a dependable long-term midfield option if they can get the deal over the line.