Tottenham eye move to sign Lyon star Malick Fofana

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Malick Fofana, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Groupama Stadium from KAA Gent last year, the 20-year-old has established himself as a key player. After being impressed by his performances last term, several clubs around Europe expressed their interest in signing him in the last transfer window.

Bayern Munich reportedly considered signing him before buying Luis Diaz from Liverpool, while it was suggested that the Reds wanted to purchase the Belgian to replace the Colombian.

However, the Merseyside club never made a concrete approach. Everton made a formal move to secure Fofana’s service, but the player refused to join them. Arsenal were also tentatively linked with him.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have been monitoring Fofana’s performances over the last few months and were willing to buy him last summer.

However, despite failing to sign him last time around, Spurs remain keen on him, as they are planning to purchase a new forward in the upcoming winter window.

Fofana to Tottenham

The Belgian international’s current contract will run until 2028, so Lyon are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and have slapped a £44m price tag on his head.

Fofana is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. In nine Ligue 1 appearances thus far this season, the forward has scored twice and registered a solitary assist.

The youngster is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Thomas Frank has deployed Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Xavi Simons, and Wilson Odobert on the left flank this season. However, the Brazilian is a centre-forward by trait, while Johnson and Simons have failed to showcase their best, with the Dutchman more comfortable in the No.10 role.

Therefore, Tottenham could do with purchasing a new left-winger, and Fofana might be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future, should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Groupama Stadium in January or next summer.