Everton target audacious swoop to sign Napoli star Scott McTominay

Everton are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Napoli’s midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Football Insider.

Since leaving Manchester United for Napoli last season, Scott McTominay has grown into one of the standout midfielders not just in Serie A but in Europe.

The 28-year-old took no time to hit the ground running in Naples, and his performances were a major factor behind the Partenopei’s title triumph in the 2024/25 campaign.

That season also brought him major individual recognition, earning the Serie A MVP award and a spot at 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.

His form hasn’t dipped this season either, with the Scottish midfielder continuing his combative performances for Napoli, contributing four goals and an assist across 14 matches in all competitions so far in the 2025/26 season.

Reports over the summer have linked him with a potential return to the Premier League, with several clubs keeping close tabs on him.

According to Football Insider, Everton are among the clubs to express interest in making a swoop for McTominay as a potential option to bolster their midfield ranks.

The report adds that Toffees boss David Moyes views the Scotland international as the archetypal midfielder to Marouane Fellaini, who can crash the box, and the club are now looking to make the deal happen.

Everton’s campaign has begun on a positive note, with the team collecting 15 points from their first 11 matches, leaving them only three points off Tottenham Hotspur in fifth place.

Audacious swoop

Their previous season was far less convincing. The Toffees ended the year in 13th, managing 11 wins, drawing 15 times, and suffering 12 losses.

Goals were also a problem. Only the relegated clubs scored fewer, as Everton produced just 42 goals in 38 fixtures, while also posting the second-lowest average possession and the fourth-fewest shots in the Premier League.

However, under Moyes this season, a noticeable shift is now evident. Everton’s attacking display looks livelier, even though there is still a gap in midfield that needs addressing.

A box-to-box presence like Scott McTominay is precisely the sort of profile that could push this improved attacking structure even further.

Napoli, as has so often been the case with their key players in recent years, would be unwilling to sanction his departure from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona without a substantial offer well above his £43m Transfermarkt valuation. This amount may prove to be beyond Everton’s financial reach, thereby making a move for a more affordable alternative the likelier route.