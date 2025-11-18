Tottenham exploring move for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a move to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, according to TEAMtalk.

Tzolis enjoyed a stellar 2023-25 season where he provided 37 goal contributions and impressed in the Blauw-Zwart Champions League journey before it was ended in the last 16 by Aston Villa.

In the ongoing campaign, the 23-year-old has been in prolific form, netting eight goals and providing nine assists in all competitions for Nicky Hayen’s Jupiler Pro League-chasing side.

He previously had a spell in England with Norwich City in the EFL Championship, where he made 30 appearances, netting three goals and providing two assists.

It appears a return to England could be on the cards in 2026, as TEAMtalk claims that Tottenham have set their sights on Tzolis over a possible move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Having shown rapid development since his move to Brugge in July 2024, the report adds that Spurs are aware he is prepared for another test in English football and are now keeping tabs on him.

However, several clubs are set to battle with the North London club to sign Tzolis, as TEAMtalk claims that Aston Villa, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund have been monitoring his performances this season.

Prolific forward

The Greek international still has four years left on his contract at the Jan Breydel Stadium, with the report adding that Brugge will likely demand a £35m offer from interested clubs, such as Spurs.

Only a few months into his spell in North London, Thomas Frank is already dealing with incessant injury issues in attack. Dominic Solanke is still out after ankle surgery, and Juventus loanee Randal Kolo Muani hasn’t really found his feet yet.

As a result, Spurs are closely examining their attacking options and could move for Tzolis, who sits joint-third in the Jupiler Pro League scoring charts.

With the club still trying to replace Son Heung-min after his departure last summer, Tzolis presents a promising option. The Greek left winger possesses the keen eye for goal, dribbling, and directness to make an instant impression under Frank, and if things go well, he could grow into their long-term solution on the left.