Tottenham Hotspur could sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad in 2026

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to consider signing a winger or two in the next couple of transfer windows in order to compete with Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons, with both the flanks not having much depth at the moment.

Football Insider has reported that Tottenham are looking to sign Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo, with the player also willing to depart the La Liga outfit as early as in the January transfer window owing to La Real’s underwhelming displays.

Spurs will need to pay £52 million to land Takefusa Kubo, according to the source, although given that Real Sociedad are only three points above the relegation zone, they might want to retain a vital first-team player for the business end of the season.

Kubo not ideal for Tottenham

In his early days, Takefusa Kubo was a part of Real Madrid’s setup but eventually joined Real Sociedad due to a lack of game time with the Whites, who were left unimpressed by his development and general qualities when Zinedine Zidane was at their helm.

Kubo might not be able to deal with the physicality of the Premier League if he was to sign for Tottenham Hotspur as he does not have the adequate strength to hold off defenders and also does not do much work without the ball.

His dribbling, chance creation and acceleration are attractive qualities, but it is unlikely that Spurs would willing to settle for a winger with relatively average attributes when they are prepared to spend in excess of £50 million for the player.

With that in mind, Tottenham would be better off exploring their alternatives to the Japanese international, who has not done anything extraordinary in his career yet to warrant a swoop to one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.