Everton ready to break transfer record to sign McTominay

Everton are reportedly preparing to break their transfer record to sign Napoli star Scott McTominay, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Toffees have spent the last few years battling near the bottom of the Premier League, but since David Moyes’ return as the manager, they have started pushing for higher finishes.

They ended 13th in the league last term and are currently in the exact same position this campaign, with 15 points from 11 games, sitting only three points behind European places.

Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Iliman Ndiaye have been central to Everton’s bright start. However, Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall have joined on a loan deal from Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively.

So, perhaps, Moyes’ side have started lining up potential alternative midfield options for next season if they eventually fail to buy Dewsbury-Hall permanently.

Now, Fichajes state that Everton are looking for players with Premier League experience and proven quality, and have identified McTominay as a serious option.

McTominay to Everton

His ability to make late runs inside the box and chip in with some important goals has attracted the Merseyside club. Moyes sees his compatriot as a similar player to Marouane Fellaini. So, they are prepared to break the bank to seal the deal.

Gylfi Sigurdsson is currently the record signing of Everton, and they purchased him for a fee of around £45m back in 2017. However, Moyes’ side are ready to break the club’s record transfer to buy McTominay and are willing to invest around £62m.

The Scotsman guided Napoli to win the Serie A title last term after joining from Manchester United and have continued to showcase his productivity this season, making five goal contributions across all competitions.

He, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. The 28-year-old is a top-class player and could be a great coup for the Merseyside club should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Everton eventually make a concrete approach to lure the Napoli star to Hill Dickinson Stadium in January or next summer.