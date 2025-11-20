West Ham keen on Fulham forward Adama Traore

West Ham United are ‘in the mix’ to sign Fulham winger Adama Traore in January, according to TEAMtalk.

Traoré has experienced a topsy-turvy journey since getting promoted to the Premier League with Middlesbrough, having gone on to represent Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham.

His most memorable period came under Nuno Espírito Santo at Wolves, where he enjoyed a remarkable surge in form that briefly established him as one of the league’s most feared wingers.

The 29-year-old also had a loan spell at Barcelona but was unable to secure a permanent return to his boyhood club.

Since joining Fulham, the Spanish international has registered 17 goal involvements across 66 appearances — scoring four goals and providing 13 assists.

Despite his inconsistency, Traoré’s explosive pace and dribbling ability remain a constant threat, and it’s no surprise that Marco Silva heavily relies on him to get his team back in the game.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, West Ham are ‘in the mix’ to sign Traore when the transfer window opens in January, with Fulham open to offers.

The report adds that the Hammers are keen on the Spain international and are looking to make an approach to understand the possibilities of the deal ahead of the winter transfer window.

Pace

Traore is heading towards his final six months at Craven Cottage, and with no contract renewal proposal on the table, TEAMtalk reports that the Cottagers will be looking to cash in on him in January, with West Ham now keen.

Pace is something West Ham seem to be lacking this season, especially since the departure of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

West Ham’s season hasn’t begun well, with just three wins from their first 11 Premier League matches. With that kind of start, the board really should give Nuno Espírito Santo the backing he needs in January so he can bring in the players he feels are essential.

Nuno showed last season at Nottingham Forest the importance of having pace in his squad. He repeated his previous seventh-place finishes from 2019 and 2020, and once again, his system relied heavily on quick, direct wide players. Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi were both excellent for him and fit the way he wants his teams to attack.

That’s why his interest in Traoré makes complete sense, and with Fulham looking to cash in on him, the Hammers could land the winger at a bargain deal around his £7m Transfermarkt valuation.