Tottenham prioritising signing Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prioritising signing AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following James Maddison’s serious knee injury, the Lilywhites decided to reinforce the creative midfield position by purchasing Xavi Simons last summer.

However, the Dutchman has had a tepid start to his life in north London, registering only two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions thus far this campaign.

Therefore, it appears Thomas Frank has already started planning to buy a new No.10 to create competition for the former RB Leipzig midfielder.

Fichajes state that Tottenham are planning to upgrade the attack and have identified Akliouche as a priority target. They have intensified their efforts to seal the deal by making contact with Monaco.

However, purchasing the 23-year-old won’t be straightforward for the North London club as German side Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on securing his services.

Akliouche is valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two and a half years of his current contract. Monaco are a selling club and might be open to letting the youngster leave next year to make the most profit out of his departure.

Akliouche to Tottenham

The Monaco star is a left-footed, technically gifted, versatile player. He usually plays on the right side of the attack at Stade Louis II, but is also comfortable in the No.10 role, and this might be the ideal position for him to flourish in the Premier League.

Akliouche made 19 goal contributions across all competitions last campaign and has continued to showcase his productivity thus far this season, scoring three goals and registering as many assists.

After displaying his qualities in Ligue 1, Akliouche has secured his place in the star-studded French national team squad, scoring his first international goal against Azerbaijan in the World Cup qualifying fixture last weekend.

Akliouche is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs eventually make a concrete approach to secure the France international’s service in January or next summer.